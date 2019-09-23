Sports News Roundup: Patriots QB Brady hints WR Brown needed more support

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Patriots QB Brady hints WR Brown needed more support

Tom Brady declined to share specific personal feelings about the New England Patriots releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown, but hinted the team could have done more to support his teammate of a mere 11 days. "Everyone needs something a little bit different. Everybody's upbringing was a little bit different. Everybody's emotional states are different," Brady said Monday in a radio interview on WEEI in Boston. "How do you contribute -- whether someone is hurting physically, mentally, emotionally -- how do you provide to them what they may need in order to support them to help us all grow and evolve. Not only as individuals. Not only as members of the team. Not only as members of the family. Not only as members of a community.

Vietnam ready to join Singapore in F1 firmament

Vietnam Grand Prix organizers are confident their race will join Singapore in lighting up the Formula One calendar for years to come, rather than adding to the list of Asian shooting stars after it debuts in 2020. As the sport said farewell to Singapore for another year on Sunday, it looked forward already to a return to the region in April for the inaugural Vietnamese round in Hanoi.

Whitfield heads list of Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame inductees

Former triathlon champion Simon Whitfield and diving standout Alexandre Despatie are among this year's class of nine inductees to the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced on Monday. Whitfield, who announced his retirement in 2013 after 16 years racing for Canada, unexpectedly won the inaugural Olympic triathlon event at Sydney in 2000 and added a silver eight years later in Beijing.

MLB roundup: Springer hits 3 HRs, Astros clinch West

George Springer homered in each of his first three plate appearances, shouldering the load until the Houston Astros broke free with a six-run fifth inning in their 13-5 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Astros clinched the American League West with their 102nd win, their ninth full-season division title and third in a row. Houston completed its home schedule with a club-record 60 victories and finished 32-6 at home against AL West foes, with perfect marks against Seattle and Texas.

Coe excited by Kipchoge sub-two hour marathon attempt: record or not

The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe wants to end his federation's 'computer says no' approach which would mean that if Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge runs a sub-two-hour marathon next month it would not be ratified as a world record. What could be one of the most extraordinary feats of human endurance will be written off as a footnote with an asterisk by the sport's governing body because of arcane regulations that nobody seems close to being able to explain or justify.

Russia to miss world championships after IAAF ban extended

Russia will miss the world athletics championships for the second time in a row after the sport's governing body the IAAF extended the ban against country's federation on Monday. The IAAF confirmed the decision four days before the start of the competition in Qatar after hearing a report from its Task Force (TF) overseeing Russia's reinstatement efforts.

Kvitova, Sabalenka through to last-16 in Wuhan

Twice Wuhan Open champion Petra Kvitova and holder Aryna Sabalenka moved into the last-16 after recording straight-sets victories in the second round on Monday. Czech Kvitova, who won the title in 2014 and 2016, needed one break in the second set against Slovenia's Polona Hercog to wrap up the match 7-6(6) 6-3 after the opener went with serve.

Brady-led Patriots cruise past Jets

New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns while passing Drew Brees for second place in career touchdown passes and the Patriots continued their early-season roll with a 30-14 victory over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Brady was 28-of-42 passing and threw first-half touchdown passes to Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman, giving him 524 career touchdown passes, two more than Brees in league history and trailing only Peyton Manning (539). Brees is expected to miss six weeks with a thumb injury.

Veteran defenseman Gryba announces retirement

Veteran defenseman Eric Gryba announced his retirement from the NHL. Gryba, who was released from his professional tryout with the Calgary Flames on Thursday, admitted in a video posted on Twitter three days later that his body is "starting to fail a little bit."

NFL roundup: Jones rallies Giants past Bucs in debut

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones led the Saquon Barkley-less New York Giants on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes in his first career start to defeat the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday. Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory for New York (1-2). Gay had made four previous field goals but had missed two extra points, one of which was blocked.

