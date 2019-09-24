Bills DT Phillips (knee) out for year

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips will miss the remainder of the 2019 season due to a torn ACL, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques was the first to report the news. McDermott said the injury occurred during the final drive of Sunday's 21-17 home victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He was developing," McDermott said. "A good, young player and an important part of our defense." Phillips, a second-year veteran from Stanford, suffered a similar injury as a sophomore in college.

Phillips did not record any statistics against the Bengals. He had three tackles (one solo) and half a sack against the New York Giants in Week 2. The Bills are left with three defensive tackles on the roster -- first-round pick Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips and Star Lotulelei.

