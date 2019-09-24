Motor racing-Hamilton, Williams keep points after Alfa appeal ruled out

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton retained his 65-point lead and Williams kept their sole point of the season on Tuesday when a court rejected an Alfa Romeo appeal against penalties issued after the German Grand Prix in July.

The 30-second post-race penalties dropped Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi out of the points and lifted Mercedes' five-times world champion Hamilton up to ninth in the July 28 race with Williams' Robert Kubica 10th. A spokesman for the governing body FIA said the International Court of Appeal in Paris had found the protest was not admissible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)