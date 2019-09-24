International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Vijay Hazare trophy: Mumbai-Saurashtra match abandoned

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 24-09-2019 17:52 IST
Vijay Hazare trophy: Mumbai-Saurashtra match abandoned

The Mumbai-Saurashtra match of the Elite Group A in the Vijay Hazare trophy was abandoned on Tuesday due to inclement weather. The match, which was to be played at the Alur cricket stadium on the outskirts of the city, was called off without a single ball being bowled owing to rains, a source in the Mumbai team said.

The four points were split equally among the two teams. Similarly, the other two Group A matches -- Karnataka versus Hyderabad and Andhra versus Chhattisgarh -- were also washed out.

Mumbai will now take on Jharkhand on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019