India announce 29 probables for camp ahead of Bangladesh game

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:38 IST
Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named a 29 probables for a preparatory camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh. India held fancied Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha in their last match.

Squad: Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
