Nets GM expects Durant out for 2019-20

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed Tuesday that forward Kevin Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn right Achilles sustained in June. "His rehab is going very well," Marks told reporters. "With Kevin, I think what we're going to say is, the expectations are that he'll be out for the year. We're not going to plan on him playing. His rehab will obviously be predetermined by, over the course of the next few months, how he goes with our performance team and so forth."

Marks did leave the door cracked for that plan to change depending on how Durant feels about his own progress. "Ultimately, Kevin will have a large say in when he comes back and how he's feeling," Marks said. "But the expectation now is for him to be out for the year."

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets in July, after his former team, the Golden State Warriors, lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors in six games. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the series. Durant, who turns 31 on Sunday, missed only four regular-season games in 2018-19, posting averages of 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He missed nine games during the postseason with a right calf strain before returning and tearing his Achilles in his first game back.

Amid speculation that the Warriors brought him back before he was healthy, Durant told Yahoo Sports in August that the team did not pressure him into returning and deserves no blame. The 2013-14 MVP and four-time scoring champ, Durant has 10 consecutive All-Star selections. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder before playing the past three with the Warriors.

