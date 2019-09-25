Sumariwalla re-elected as IAAF Council member for second term

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla was on Wednesday re-elected as the member of the IAAF Council for a second four-year term during the 52nd Congress of the sport's world governing body here. Sumariwalla received 121 votes to get elected as one of the 13 individual members of the IAAF Council.

The former Olympian had also filed his candidature to become one of the four posts of vice-president but pulled out of the race at the last minute on Wednesday. The four vice-presidents will sit on the powerful IAAF Executive Board along with the president and three professional employees.

The elective Congress was being held here just before the start of the World Championships on Friday. Britain's Sebastian Coe was re-elected unopposed as president of the IAAF for a second term.

Sergei Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner, Nawaf Bin Mohammad Al Saud and Ximena Restrepo were elected as vice-presidents.

