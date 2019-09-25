International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cricket-Sri Lanka replace suspended Zimbabwe for India T20 tour - BCCI

Reuters New Delhi
Updated: 25-09-2019 18:11 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka replace suspended Zimbabwe for India T20 tour - BCCI

BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka will tour India in January to play three Twenty20 internationals, replacing suspended Zimbabwe, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. The International Cricket Council, the world governing body of the sport, suspended Zimbabwe in July as the country's cricket administration was not free from government interference.

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series," BCCI said in a statement. "Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation."

Itinerary: Jan. 5 - 1st T20

Jan. 7 - 2nd T20 Jan. 10 - 3rd T20

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019