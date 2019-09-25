Sebastian Coe re-elected as IAAF's President

International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) on Wednesday announced that Sebastian Coe has been elected as its President for the second term during the 52nd IAAF Congress in Doha. There were 203 voting members of Congress and all voted for Coe.

Ximena Restrepo, Sergey Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner and Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud were elected as vice-presidents during the event. Restrepo will become the first woman to serve as an IAAF Vice President. Coe said he is delighted that they have, for the first time, elected a female as a Vice President.

"Ximena is a former athlete which is tremendously helpful when you're driving the sport forward. I am delighted that we have for the very first time elected a female Vice President and that she will be joined by seven other women on the council. This is a historic moment," IAAF's official website quoted Coe as saying. Restrepo said she is really honoured to take the position.

"I'm really honoured to take this position. It's a great moment for me and for my country. I would like to thank you, Seb, because this was only made possible because of you and the changes made to the constitution," Restrepo said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)