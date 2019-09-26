Sports News Roundup: Agent: WR Brown still wants to play; Seahawks to sign TE Willson after trading Vannett

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Agent: WR Brown still wants to play

Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes his client wants to continue his NFL career despite Brown's tweet on Sunday morning that he would not be playing in the league anymore. "I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL," Rosenhaus said on the "99 Problems" podcast with Warren Sapp, published Wednesday. Bills set for nemesis Patriots in battle of undefeateds

The Buffalo Bills are making considerable noise with their early-season success, however their volume routinely gets turned down when they face the New England Patriots. The Bills, who are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011, will discover how they measure up against the Patriots (3-0) on Sunday when the undefeated AFC East rivals meet in Orchard Park, N.Y.

76ers expect Simmons to launch 3-point shots

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has never made a 3-pointer during his two NBA seasons. That 0-for-17 accuracy rate hasn't deterred an offseason experiment where Simmons shot bushels of 3s in hopes of becoming a factor from behind the arc.

Texans ready for Panthers, new quarterback Allen

It's easy to be caught up in what Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen accomplished in his first start of the season. But there's an accomplished quarterback on the other side for Sunday afternoon's game with the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson has been on a notable roll.

Leafs' Matthews addresses disorderly conduct charges

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews addressed disorderly conduct charges against him on Wednesday with a brief statement to reporters. "I regret any of my actions that put a distraction on the team or distress on any individual," Matthews said after taking part in the team's morning skate. "I take a lot of pride in preparing myself for the season and representing the Toronto Maple Leafs as well as I can.

This time, Cowboys bring firepower in duel with Saints

The New Orleans Saints rolled into Dallas last November on a 10-game winning streak, averaging nearly 37 points per game during the run. Then the Cowboys' defense held the Saints to a season-low point total and ended the streak with a 13-10 victory.

A's reinstate RHP Montas from 80-game suspension

The Oakland Athletics reinstated right-hander Frankie Montas to the active roster on Wednesday, after he served an 80-game suspension following a failed test for a performance-enhancing drug. Montas, who has not pitched since June 20, is scheduled to start Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Pirates' Vazquez denied bond at arraignment

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Felipe Vazquez was denied bail Wednesday following his arrest last week on felony charges, which included sexual assault of a minor. After an arraignment in front of District Judge Charles D. Moore, Vazquez was ordered to be held without bond and was escorted by sheriff deputies back to Westmoreland County Prison while in handcuffs.

MLB roundup: Nationals clinch playoff bid with DH sweep

Trea Turner hit a sixth-inning grand slam, and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Tuesday night, sweeping a doubleheader and clinching a National League playoff berth. Washington entered the nightcap with its magic number at two. When Daniel Hudson retired the Phillies in the ninth for his second save of the day, the Nationals stayed on the field. Minutes later, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago Cubs 9-2, and Washington was celebrating being back in the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Reports: Seahawks to sign TE Willson after trading Vannett

The Seahawks are signing tight end Luke Willson, who played the first five seasons of his career in Seattle, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Willson spent last season with the Detroit Lions and was cut by the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 season started. The 29-year-old will fill the roster spot of tight end Nick Vannett, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday night, per reports.

