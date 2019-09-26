Rijiju urges nation to join Fit India Plog Run on Oct 2

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged the nation to join the Fit India Plog Run as a tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Plogging involves picking up plastic and other waste from the surroundings while jogging. The activity therefore has a two-pronged effect - Swasth and Swacchta, staying fit while keep the country clean.

The Fit India Plog Run is part of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29. The Minister posted an appeal video on his twitter account, in which he is seen cycling on Delhi roads.

"Our Honourable Prime Minister's vision for the Fit India Movement is to turn it into a people's movement… so I urge all of you to participate in this in large numbers…Kyunki Hum Fit Toh India Fit," he said. The Plog Run has already generated a lot of interest among various sections.

About 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, CBSE-affiliated schools, industry bodies such as FICCI, CII, Phd Chambers and Assocham, 2500 RWAs in Delhi and NCR are joining hands to organize the Fit India Plog Run across the nation.

