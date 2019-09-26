Ireland announce squad for Oman tour, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Cricket Ireland (CI) on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming Oman tour and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier which will be held in UAE next month. Ireland have chosen almost the same squad for the multi-nation T20I series in Oman from October 5 to 10, which will serve as a dress rehearsal for the qualifier. In the multi-nation T20I series, Ireland, Oman, the Netherlands, Nepal, and Hong Kong are participating. While the World Cup qualifier will be in Dubai from October 18.

Off-spinner Simi Singh is retained in the squad after spinner Jacob Mulder was forced to withdraw fully due to an injury. The only change for Oman leg is that David Delany steping out as he is unavailable due to his university study program, Barry McCarthy is coming in as cover. Squad for the Oman series: Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

The squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young. Earlier this month, Ireland hosted Scotland and the Netherlands for a tri-nation T20I series, which they won after finishing on top of the table with 10 points. They earned the crucial last two points with a thrilling last-ball win over Scotland.

Ireland will face the Netherlands in their first match of the multi-nation series on October 5. (ANI)

