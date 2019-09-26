Top draw for bridge meet

More than 160 noted players will vie for top honours in the three-day Tollygunge Club 7th Invitational Bridge Tournament beginning on Friday.

The tournament, sponsored by Shree Cement Limited, would consist of Team and Pair events and a number of its participants have earlier represented the country in various International championships.

The prominent players who will be seen in action include Jaggy Shivdasani, R Venkataraman, Manish Bahuguna, S K Iyenger, Suman Sengupta, Ravi Goenka, Debashish Roy, Ajay Bramhachari, Mrinal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi, Ajay Bagaria, Devendra Nath, Jaggi Sivdasani, Arijit Guha and many others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)