Stage set for WYCC, six world champioship titles at stake

Six world crowns will be at stake when the 'World Youth Chess Championship' gets underway here from October 1. As many as 66 countries and 56 title-holders, including three Grand Masters, will be in action during the contest. Six out of the over 450 participants, including 145 from India, are also world champions, a media release issued here on Thursday said.

World's second youngest Grand Master Praggnanandhaa R will be the star attraction, in what is touted as the biggest chess tournament ever to be held in India. Sargsyan Shant (Armenia) and Iniyan P (India) will be the other GMs in fray.

The six titles up for grabs are in the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 categories for both boys and girls, it was announced here at the conference. "I am so glad that we are organising this important tournament. I hope to see many more such mega events in India," GM Harika Dronavalli said in a video message.

"I started my professional career with the World Youth Chess Championship in Spain 2000. I won 5-6 medals in these championships, which put me on my long journey to the top," she added. GM Koneru Humpy said, "India is probably hosting a tournament of this stature and magnitude for the first time.

It is a great opportunity for young kids to watch, learn and get inspired by rubbing shoulders with other budding international stars." Apart from Chennai-based Praggnanandhaa, Nagpur's Divya Deshmukh will also be the cynosure of all eyes, especially as the latter will spearhead the girls' challenge for the country. Russia, USA, France, Italy and Azerbaijan will be a few chess powerhouses to watch out for in the tournament, organised under the aegis of the All-India Chess Federation by the All-Marathi Chess Association.

Meanwhile, during another event organised by the Indian Oil Corporation, Harika said that there was a need to create awareness about women's chess among the masses and her aim was to keep increasing the tally of her medals..

