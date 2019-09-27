REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY UNION WORLDCUP ENG USA/ England run in seven tries to down United States 45-7

KOBE, Japan - England's squad players got the job done with a solid 45-7 bonus point victory over the United States at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday against a determined Eagles side. TENNIS-WUHAN/

Barty through to Wuhan semis, Riske stuns Svitolina World number one Ash Barty faced a tough battle before she subdued Croatia's Petra Martic 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open for the third consecutive year on Thursday.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ South Africa's Walters takes one-shot lead after day one at St Andrews

South Africa's Justin Walters took a one-shot lead with a stunning nine-under par 63 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Thursday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v AC Milan AC Milan visit Torino in a Serie A match

26 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tour of Soccer World Cup 2022 facilities in Qatar Qatar holds a media briefing ahead of the 2022 soccer World Cup, including stadium tours, interviews with key officials and a visit to workers' accommodation in Doha.

26 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/NEYMAR (PIX) (TV)

Soccer-Neymar appears in trial against Barca Brazilian soccer player Neymar to appear before a Barcelona judge in a case against his former club FC Barca over unpaid fees. Spanish media reports said the Paris St Germain forward had filed a lawsuit for an unpaid loyalty bonus of 26 million euros ($30.69 million), which was included in the last contract the player signed with the Catalan side in November 2016.

27 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Arsenal.

27 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

27 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton.

27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Ireland - News conferences & training

Japan and Ireland prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Shizouka. 27 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales - Australia team announcement

Australia announce their team for playing Wales in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium. 27 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-NAM/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Namibia - News conferences & training

South Africa prepare to play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Toyota. 27 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales - Wales team announcement

Wales announce their team to face Australia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium. 27 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open second round Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

27 Sep GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. 27 Sep

TENNIS TENNIS-ITF/

Tennis - ITF presidential election The result of the ITF presidential result will be announced

27 Sep TENNIS-WUHAN/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open Action from the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event.

27 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Russian Grand Prix. 27 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-IOC hold joint Executive Board meeting with IAAF The International Olympic Committee holds a one-day executive board meeting with world athletics body IAAF in Doha ahead of the start of the world athletics championships. The IAAF and IOC will hold a joint news conference at the end of the meeting.

27 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019

Day one of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. The women's marathon is the main event on the opening day. 27 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-PHI

Perfect Packers await Philly on TNF - Field Level Media The Philadelphia Eagles will limp into Green Bay for the Thursday night game against the undefeated Packers.

20:20 ET / 00:20 GMT Week 4 NFL previews:

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo. 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit,, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

20:45 ET / 00:45 GMT

