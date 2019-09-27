MCA polls on Oct 4, results to be declared soon after

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday finally announced October 4 as the date for its much-awaited polls to elect office-bearers and members of the Apex Council. As per the notification on its website, the voting for MCA polls will be held from 8-11am on October 4 following which counting of votes will be held and results declared.

Former top bureaucrat D N Chaudhari, who had initially refused to preside as electoral officer citing contempt of court, also gave his assent to take up the job. Schedule: Inviting names of representatives from member clubs/cricketers: September 27, 2019 Last date to submit the names of representatives September 30, 2019 till 3 pm Release of final list of representatives September 30, 2019 till 6 pm Commencement of filing of nominations for candidates September 30, 2019 Last date to file nomination for candidates October 1 till 6 pm Scrutiny of nominations October 2: 12 pm to 5 pm Announcement of Valid candidates: October 2 6 pm Withdrawal of nominations: October 3 till 2 pm Announcement of final list of contesting candidates October 3 3 pm MCA elections: October 4 8 am to 11 am Result of MCA election: October 4, immediately after completion of counting which will begin immediately on completion of poling procedure..

