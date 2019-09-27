REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
ESPORTS-SOCCER-UEFA UEFA invites gamers to compete for euro 2020 title
UEFA has opened registration for esports competitors to represent their national teams at the inaugural eEURO 2020, with the qualifying phase kicking off in November 2019.
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-MAD/PREVIEW
Rodrygo ruled out of Madrid derby despite superb debut Real Madrid's teenage forward Rodrygo Goes will not feature in Saturday's derby against Atletico Madrid in La Liga despite scoring on his debut midweek, coach Zinedine Zidane has said.
NFL-SUPER-BOWL-JENNIFER-LOPEZ Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday.
UPCOMING
TENNIS TENNIS-ZHUHAI/
Tennis - ATP 250 - Zhuhai Championships Action from the semi-finals of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday.
28 Sep TENNIS-CHENGDU/
Tennis - ATP 250 - Chengdu Open The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in Chengdu.
28 Sep TENNIS-WUHAN/
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open Action from the final of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event.
28 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
28 Sep GOLF-SAFEWAY/
Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open third round Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
28 Sep RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales - News conferences & training
Australia and Wales prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium. 28 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG-TON/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina v Tonga
Argentina plays Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Osaka. 28 Sep 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Ireland
Japan play Ireland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Shizouka. 28 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-NAM/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Namibia
South Africa play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Toyota. 28 Sep 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT
SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Liverpool Sheffield United face Liverpool in the Premier League.
28 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SPA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v SPAL Titleholders Juventus host SPAL in a Serie A match
28 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-SCP-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - SC Paderborn v Bayern Munich SC Paderborn host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
28 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix. 28 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)
Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day two of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.
28 Sep 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT
