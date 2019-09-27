REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

ESPORTS-SOCCER-UEFA UEFA invites gamers to compete for euro 2020 title

UEFA has opened registration for esports competitors to represent their national teams at the inaugural eEURO 2020, with the qualifying phase kicking off in November 2019.

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-MAD/PREVIEW

Rodrygo ruled out of Madrid derby despite superb debut Real Madrid's teenage forward Rodrygo Goes will not feature in Saturday's derby against Atletico Madrid in La Liga despite scoring on his debut midweek, coach Zinedine Zidane has said.

NFL-SUPER-BOWL-JENNIFER-LOPEZ Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

TENNIS TENNIS-ZHUHAI/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Zhuhai Championships Action from the semi-finals of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday.

28 Sep TENNIS-CHENGDU/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Chengdu Open The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in Chengdu.

28 Sep TENNIS-WUHAN/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open Action from the final of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event.

28 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

28 Sep GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open third round Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

28 Sep RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales - News conferences & training

Australia and Wales prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium. 28 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG-TON/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina v Tonga

Argentina plays Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Osaka. 28 Sep 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Ireland

Japan play Ireland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Shizouka. 28 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-NAM/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Namibia

South Africa play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Toyota. 28 Sep 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Liverpool Sheffield United face Liverpool in the Premier League.

28 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SPA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v SPAL Titleholders Juventus host SPAL in a Serie A match

28 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-SCP-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - SC Paderborn v Bayern Munich SC Paderborn host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

28 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix. 28 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day two of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

28 Sep 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

