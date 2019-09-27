Karnataka crowned champions of men's 5-a-side Senior National Championship

Abharan Sudev's hatrick coupled with a brace by BM Likhit helped Karnataka thrash Uttar Pardesh 7-3 and win the men's Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship here on Friday. Hosts Uttar Pradesh suffered defeat in the women's category as well as Haryana recorded a comfortable 4-2 victory to win the gold.

Jharkhand beat Odisha 3-2 in a high-octane match to win the bronze medal in the women's category while Punjab won the bronze in the men's event with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Odisha. In the men's final, defending champions Karnataka got off to a good start with two goals in the opening minutes of the match, but Uttar Pradesh fought back with three goals before the half-time whistle.

However, Karnataka changed their game and completely dominated the second half. Karnataka notched five goals, while Uttar Pradesh couldn't find a single breakthrough in the second half. Abharan Sudev (2', 3', 17'), B M Likhit (15', 20'), Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (11') and Somaiah K P (12') scored for Karnataka, while captain Mohd Amir Khan (6', 9') and Raj Kumar Pal (4') were the goalscorers for UP.

In the women's final Monika Sihag got Haryana off to a great start with two goals in the sixth and seventh minute. Uttar Pradesh tried to fight back with a couple of goals in the second half, but Haryana ensured that they stayed in the lead throughout the match. Apart from Monika Sihag, Deepika scored for Haryana in the eighth and 16th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)