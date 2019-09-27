Rockets C Nene re-injures adductor

International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:19 IST
The Houston Rockets won't have center Nene for training camp due to a re-injured hip. Nene, 37, re-signed with the Rockets in the offseason after declining his option and becoming an unrestricted free agent. The team announced Friday he re-injured adductor muscles.

The 6-foot-11 Nene averaged 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 42 games (two starts) last season. Nene has career averages of 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 965 games over 17 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Rockets.

COUNTRY : United States
