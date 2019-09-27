Sports News Roundup: Packers RB Williams exits on stretcher after Green Bay's first play

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Beating Warholm the extra hurdle for Benjamin in bid to win gold

Rai Benjamin will take to the track at the world championships with the raw memory of losing to 400 meters hurdles rival Karsten Warholm last month but won't let that deter him from unleashing all in his bid to win his first major gold. The American sprinter and hurdler lost to Warholm, the reigning world champion, at the Diamond League final in the 400m hurdles last month by 0.06 seconds in a race where the Norwegian set a European record.

Sabalenka upsets Barty to set up Wuhan final showdown with Riske

Aryna Sabalenka moved one step closer to defending her Wuhan Open crown after dispatching world number one Ash Barty in straight sets with a 7-5 6-4 victory in the semi-final on Friday. Barty struggled to compete with a calf injury limiting her movement and service game. She made eight double faults and was broken three times in the one-hour 43-minute contest to give Sabalenka her third win over the Australian in five encounters.

Packers RB Williams exits on stretcher after Green Bay's first play

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams left the field on a stretcher Thursday night following a helmet-to-helmet hit after the whistle by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Williams caught a first-down pass from Aaron Rodgers at the line of scrimmage and, as he turned in the left flat, was corralled immediately for no gain by linebacker Nigel Bradham. As the whistle blew, Barnett charged helmet-first into Williams, who appeared to immediately lose feeling in his arms. Bradham, with one hand on Williams' facemask, drove Williams into the Lambeau Field turf.

Olympics: Bach says fresh look at Russia might be needed after WADA report

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said that a fresh look might be needed at Russia's participation in next year's Tokyo Olympics after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found inconsistencies in data supplied by the country. WADA said on Monday it had opened compliance proceedings against Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) after examining a vast bank of historical testing data finally handed over in January following a previous suspension.

U.S.'s Quill banned for three weeks for shoulder charge

Flanker John Quill has been banned for three matches and will likely miss the rest of the United States' World Cup campaign after he was sent off in his side's Pool C match against England in Kobe on Thursday. Quill was shown the first red card of the tournament by referee Nic Berry when his shoulder made contact with the head of England's Owen Farrell in a no-arms tackle with about 10 minutes remaining in the match. The incident sparked a melee.

MLB roundup: Brewers sweep Reds in playoff run

Orlando Arcia ripped a three-run double in the fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers completed their second straight series sweep with a 5-3 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. Ben Gamel and Manny Pina each added an RBI double and Chase Anderson (8-4) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings for the Brewers, who have won seven in a row and 18 of their past 20 contests.

Athletes feeling the heat at Qatar world championships

Some competitors at the world athletics championships that began on Friday have already encountered their most challenging opponent: the sweltering Qatari heat. With its suffocating humidity and daytime temperatures hovering around 38 degrees Celsius, Doha weather has been widely discussed among athletes and athletics officials and seen as a cause for concern in some events.

Eagles' Maddox haviing 'precautionary' evaluation

Philadelphia cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was strapped to a backboard and stretchered off the field late in the Eagles' win in Green Bay on Thursday night, was able to move his arms and legs, the teams said on social media after the game. A tweet from the Eagles said that Maddox, who collided with teammate Andrew Sendejo as they were trying to defend a Green Bay pass play, was sent to a hospital for "precautionary reasons."

Pacers G Oladipo still uncertain of return date

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo continues to progress in his recovery from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, but he's not ready for live basketball activities with the new-look Indiana Pacers. Head coach Nate McMillan said he is starting to sense Oladipo is getting close to being on the floor with his team after seeing him work out this week.

Rice predicts improved Australia display in Tokyo pool

Australian swimmers may not be able to knock great rivals the United States off the perch in Tokyo next year but will definitely better their own hauls from the last two Olympic Games, triple Olympic champion Stephanie Rice has told Reuters. Swimming powerhouse Australia's proud Olympic record was tarnished in London in 2012 when they won a solitary relay title and slumped to their worst medal haul in 20 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)