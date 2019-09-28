Bills RB Singletary questionable for Sunday

The Buffalo Bills listed running back Devin Singletary as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Singletary is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2 against the New York Giants.

He was on the practice field Friday as a limited participant for the second consecutive day. "He looked good today," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott told reporters following Friday's practice. "We'll see as we get into (Saturday). I'll know more (Saturday) morning."

Singletary sat out the Bills' win last week over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon stepped in. In two games this season, the 22-year-old rookie out of Florida Atlantic has rushed for 127 yards on just 10 carries and recorded one touchdown.

Ruled out for Sunday are tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) and LB Corey Thompson (ankle).

