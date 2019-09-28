Nationals tab Scherzer to start wild-card game

Max Scherzer will start Tuesday's National League wild-card game for the Washington Nationals, manager Dave Martinez said on Friday. The Nationals' opponent hasn't yet been determined. It will be either the Milwaukee Brewers or St. Louis Cardinals.

The right-handed Scherzer is 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA in 27 starts this season. He has 243 strikeouts in 172 1/3 innings and earned his seventh All-Star selection. He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner. Scherzer was selected over right-hander Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32) and left-hander Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.05). Martinez said that both Strasburg and Corbin are expected to be available out of the bullpen on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 90-69 entering Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians. The club has won its past five games.

