Rugby-Samoa team to face Scotland

Samoa coach Steve Jackson named the following side on Saturday to face Scotland in their Pool A match in Kobe on Monday:

Team: 15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Belgium Tuatagaloa, 13-Alapati Leiua, 12-Henry Taefu, 11-Ed Fidow, 10-Tusi Pisi, 9-Melani Matavao, 8-Jack Lam (captain), 7-TJ Ioane, 6-Chris Vui, 5-Kane Le'aupepe, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 2-Ray Niuia, 1-Logovii Mulipola

Replacements: 16-Seilala Lam, 17-Paul Alo-Emile, 18-Jordan Lay, 19-Piula Faasalele, 20-Josh Tyrell, 21-Pele Cowley, 22-Ulupano Seuteni, 23-Kieron Fonotia

