2nd Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI rescheduled to Sept 30 because of heavy rains

The second One-Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to be held at the National Stadium here has been rescheduled to September 30 due to heavy rains. After the opening ODI between the two sides, which was set to be the first men's ODI at the National Stadium since 2009, was washed out without a ball being bowled, organizers have decided to postpone the second match, scheduled for Sunday, with rains showing no signs of abating.

The organizers never had to deal with such a situation before as it was the first ODI to be abandoned because of the weather at the venue. Heavy unseasonal rain from as early as two days prior to the match left the outfield in an unplayable condition.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the decision was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket. "The decision has been made in order to allow the ground staff to prepare the Karachi National Stadium's outfield for next week's play, as heavy rains experienced during this week have left the outfield soggy," a PCB statement said.

"The grounds staff will require at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket." While announcing the rescheduling of the match, the ICC has asked the fans if they had ever heard of rain being so heavy that it washes out a game which is two days away.

"The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Karachi has been rescheduled from Sunday 29 September to Monday, September 30 due to the rain which washed out the first ODI. Have you ever heard of rain so heavy it washes out a game two days away?!" ICC wrote on its twitter handle.

