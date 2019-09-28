REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

From analysts and experts, to bookies and betmakers, the Washington Mystics are considered by far the favorites to clinch the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Association championship this year over the Connecticut Sun.

TENNIS-WUHAN Sabalenka overcomes determined Riske to retain Wuhan title

(Reuters) - Belarusian ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka held off a spirited challenge from American Alison Riske to win 6-3 3-6 6-1 and successfully defend her Wuhan Open title on Saturday. UPCOMING

SOCCER-GERMANY-SCP-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - SC Paderborn v Bayern Munich

SC Paderborn host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 28 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. 28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Norwich City

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford 28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Barcelona

La Liga champions Barcelona visit Getafe. 28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur play Southampton in the Premier League. 28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Burnley

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United 28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux vs Paris St Germain Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Paris St Germain visit Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action 28 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan

Inter Milan visit Sampdoria in a Serie A match 28 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City

Everton face Manchester City in the Premier League. 28 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. 28 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid host city rivals Real Madrid in La Liga. 28 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-SAO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo - Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro 28 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-BCA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Brescia

Napoli host Brescia in a Serie A match 29 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BSC-CHE/REPORT Soccer - England - Women's Super League - Bristol City v Chelsea

Bristol City take on Chelsea in Sunday's late kickoff in the FA Women's Super League, while Everton meet Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash. We will wrap up all the weekend's WSL fixtures. 29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-ROM/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v AS Roma

Lecce host AS Roma in a Serie A match 29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby Union World Cup - Japan speak about momentous win over Ireland

Japan's coaches and players speak the morning after their stunning win over Ireland in the Rugby World Cup. 29 Sep 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-GEO-URY/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Georgia v Uruguay

Georgia play Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kumagaya. 29 Sep 01:15 ET / 05:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales

Australia play Wales in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium. 29 Sep 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing. 29 Sep

TENNIS-CHENGDU/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Chengdu Open

The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in Chengdu. 29 Sep

TENNIS-ZHUHAI/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Zhuhai Championships

Action from the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday. 29 Sep

GOLF-SAFEWAY/ Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open final round

Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. 29 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

29 Sep ATHLETICS-BERLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - Berlin Marathon The 46th edition of the Berlin Marathon.

29 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix Action from the Russian Grand Prix.

29 Sep 07:10 ET / 11:10 GMT

