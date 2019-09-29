Alonso sets rookie HR record as Mets blank Braves

Pete Alonso broke the single-season rookie home run record Saturday night when the New York Mets slugger crushed a solo blast to center field in the third inning of a 3-0 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves. Alonso's milestone 53rd homer -- breaking a tie with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who set the mark in 2017 -- came on a 2-1 pitch from Mike Foltynewicz, who spun and lowered his head upon hearing the sound of bat hitting ball. Alonso dropped his bat, walked a few steps up the baseline and then raised his arms while looking toward the crowd and home dugout.

As soon as the ball landed, the Mets cued up the theme from "The Natural" while Alonso's teammates poured out in front of their dugout. Robinson Cano, who was on deck, was the first player to greet Alonso, who raised his arms again before being engulfed in hugs and handshakes. With a wide grin, Alonso took off his helmet and waved to the crowd. Before the next inning, FOX cameras captured Alonso wiping away tears as he warmed up at first base.

Rene Rivera hit a two-run homer earlier in the inning for the Mets (85-76), who have won the first two games of the season-ending three-game set. Steven Matz (11-10) earned the win after allowing two hits and five walks while striking out seven over six innings. Edwin Diaz, the Mets' fourth pitcher, earned his 26th save with a perfect ninth.

Foltynewicz (8-6), preparing for a likely start in the National League Division Series next week, allowed the three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings for the NL East champion Braves (97-64). Each team managed just four hits. Adam Duvall had two hits, including a triple, for Atlanta.

