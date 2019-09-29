Pirates part ways with manager Hurdle

The Pittsburgh Pirates parted ways Sunday with manager Clint Hurdle after nine seasons. "This was an extremely difficult decision for us," general manager Neal Huntington said in a statement. "As an organization, we believe it was time for a managerial change to introduce a new voice and new leadership inside the clubhouse."

Hurdle, 62, entered Sunday's season finale against the Cincinnati Reds with a 69-92 record this season and a 735-720-1 mark (.505) since joining Pittsburgh in 2011. Hurdle ranks fourth all-time in wins in franchise history, trailing Fred Clarke (1,422), Danny Murtaugh (1,115) and Jim Leyland (851).

The Pirates made three consecutive postseason appearances from 2013-15, but finished under .500 in three of the past four seasons. "This has been a challenging season on many levels," Huntington said. "We are committed to assessing and improving upon our operations at all levels in order to return postseason baseball to Pittsburgh."

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting called it an honor to work with Hurdle. "This has easily been the most difficult season of my tenure," Nutting said in a statement. "Today we announced that we are parting ways with Clint, but make no mistake about it, this is by no means a statement that our shortcomings are solely Clint's fault. The entire organization is accountable and that begins with me."

Hurdle managed the Colorado Rockies for eight seasons (2002-09) before joining the Pirates. He led the Rockies to a National League pennant in 2007. He was the NL Manager of the Year in 2013 after guiding Pittsburgh to a 94-68 record.

