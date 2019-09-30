Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 29

Sept 29 - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Report: Cowboys, Prescott not close to new deal The Dallas Cowboys and red-hot quarterback Dak Prescott are not close to a new deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-PRESCOTT, Field Level Media

- - Giants RB Barkley (ankle) aiming for early return New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley plans to return from a high ankle sprain sooner than expected, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-BARKLEY, Field Level Media

- - Lions QB Stafford (hip) expected to play vs. Chiefs Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-STAFFORD, Field Level Media

- - Report: Rams' Donald fined for hit on Mayfield Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is paying the price for a swat to the head of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last Sunday night. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-DONALD-FINE, Field Level Media

- - Week 4 NFL coverage L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo. 1 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit,, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

- - NFL roundup Capsule recaps of all games Sunday, combined in a single story. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, expect multiple version, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA Finals Game 1: Connecticut at Washington 3 p.m.

- - - - NCAAF

Washington State's Leach calls players 'fat, dumb' Washington State coach Mike Leach ripped his "fat, dumb, happy and entitled" players following Saturday night's 38-13 loss to No. 19 Utah in Salt Lake City. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WSU-LEACH, Field Level Media - -

Top 25 poll Updated rankings after the AP poll is released at 2 p.m. ET FOOTBALL-NCAAF-AP-POLL, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB Maddon out as Cubs manager Joe Maddon's tenure as manager of the Chicago Cubs is over, three years after he helped end the franchise's 108-year-old World Series title drought. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-MADDON, Field Level Media

- - Sunday MLB coverage: Cleveland at Washington 3:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas 3:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 3:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 3:05 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia 3:05 p.m. Baltimore at Boston 3:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto 3:07 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels 3:07 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox 3:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado 3:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona 3:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis 3:15 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City 3:15 p.m.

- - MLB roundup Capsule recaps of all games Sunday, combined in a single story. BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, expect multiple version, Field Level Media

- - - - NASCAR

Sunday race coverage NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400, 2:30 p.m. - - - -

GOLF PGA Safeway Open Coverage of the fourth round of the PGA Tour Safeway Open. GOLF-PGA-SAFEWAY, Field Level Media

- - LPGA: Indy Women in Tech Championship Coverage of the fourth round of the LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship. GOLF-LPGA-INDY, Field Level Media

- - Champions: Pure Insurance Championship Coverage of the third round of the Pure Insurance Championship GOLF-CHAMP-PURE-INSURANCE-CHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS

WTA roundup Coverage of WTA action in Beijing. TENNIS-WTA, Field Level Media - -

ATP roundup Coverage of ATP action in Chengdu, China; Zhuhai, China. TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS (Select clients. Contact sales for more information) Overwatch League final: Vancouver vs. San Francisco, 3 p.m. CS:GO: ESL One New York ESPORTS-CSGO-ESLONENY, Field Level Media - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)