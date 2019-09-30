Sports News Roundup: Frustrated Osaka battles past Pegula in Beijing opener; Drake lends $185 million jet to Kings for long trip

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics: Gold is gold even without my flag, says Russian champion Sidorova

Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova said her victory at the world championships on Sunday had not been overshadowed by the absence of her country's flag and the scandal surrounding its athletics federation. The 28-year-old Russian, who cleared 4.95 meters on her third and final attempt, said she felt slightly uncomfortable seeing the silver and bronze medalists celebrate with their flags but was too caught up in her own emotions to be bothered.

Frustrated Osaka battles past Pegula in Beijing opener

Japan's two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka produced scowls rather than smiles at the China Open in Beijing on Sunday despite reaching the second round with a straight-sets win. Fourth seed Osaka, fresh off her title triumph at the Pan Pacific Open, struck 26 winners win a 6-3 7-6(5) win over American Jessica Pegula, only to complain about the way she had played.

Athletics: Taylor claims fourth triple jump world title after shaky start

American triple jumper Christian Taylor recovered from two fouls to clinch his fourth title at the world athletics championships on Sunday, edging his team mate and long-time rival Will Claye. Taylor committed fouls on his first two attempts and came under pressure early to remain in contention for a spot on the podium.

Golf: Hur continues Korean LPGA dominance with second win of year

Hur Mi-jung recorded her second victory in less than two months, a four-stroke runaway at the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis on Sunday. Playing on the Brickyard Crossing course on the grounds of the famous motor speedway, Hur all but lapped the competition, leading wire-to-wire.

Athletics: Fraser-Pryce blazes to history with fourth world gold

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce powered her way to 100 meters gold on Sunday to become the first person to win four gold medals over the distance at the athletics world championships. Fraser-Pryce, who returned to the track in earnest only last year after giving birth to a son, stormed across the line in a season-best time of 10.71 seconds followed by Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in 10.83.

Athletics: Felix takes 12th world title as U.S win first mixed relay

Allyson Felix won her 12th world title, and her first since becoming a mother, as the United States claimed the inaugural world championship 4x400 meters mixed relay on Sunday. In doing so, Felix, who won her first gold in 2005, overhauled Usain Bolt's record of 11 world titles.

McIlroy criticizes European Tour for easy course set-ups

Rory McIlroy slammed the European Tour after the final round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews on Sunday, saying courses were often too easy to properly test the world's best players. McIlroy's frustration boiled over after he shot 15 under par in the pro-am tournament played on three great Scottish links, the St. Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Drake lends $185 million jet to Kings for long trip

The Sacramento Kings will be making the 20-hour trip to India in luxury. The Kings and the Indiana Pacers will meet Friday and Saturday in the first NBA games to be played in the country, and the rapper Drake is lending his $185 million Boeing 767-200ER "Air Drake" to the Kings for the trip.

Coleman pulls out of 200 meters at world championships

American Christian Coleman's dream of adding the 200 meters to the 100 meter world title he won on Saturday has ended after he pulled out of Sunday's opening round because he was still "feeling the strain". Coleman was due to run in the second heat at the world championships on Sunday evening but his name was withdrawn from the start list hours before the race.

Multiple players' drivers deemed non-conforming on PGA Tour

Several players were deemed to be using non-conforming drivers at this week's Safeway Open in California as the new PGA Tour testing procedure swung into full gear, Reuters has learned. But some players are questioning the accuracy of the tour's testing procedure, and have sent their drivers back to their various manufacturers for re-testing.

