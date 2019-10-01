FIFA ban ex-CONCACAF official Sanz for life for bribery

Lausanne, Oct 1 (AFP) Former secretary general of CONCACAF Enrique Sanz has been banned for life by FIFA after being found guilty of bribery, world football's governing body announced on Tuesday. In a statement, FIFA said that 45-year-old Sanz had been handed the ban for "the negotiation of bribe payments in the scope of various bribery schemes concerning competitions organised by FIFA, CONCACAF, the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)".

He has also been fined 100,000 Swiss francs (91,800 euros). Sanz was secretary general of CONCACAF, which runs the sport in North and Central America and the Caribbean, between 2012 and 2015, when he was dismissed amid allegations of wide-raging corruption in the top echelons of football.

Before he joined CONCACAF, Sanz had worked with Traffic Sports USA, the sports marketing company heavily implicated in the scandal, which involves the bribery of senior football officials to secure commercial rights to top tournaments. In March the Traffic agency was ordered to pay a USD 1 million dollar fine. AFP SSC SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)