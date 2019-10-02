Sports News Roundup: Forward Stempniak retires from NHL after 13 seasons; Barber wins Australia's first javelin world title

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Salazar ban another unwanted distraction at troubled worlds

The athletics world championships were hit by another unwanted distraction on Tuesday when renowned American coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping violations, putting the sport again in the drugs spotlight. The timing of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announcement that Salazar had been banned for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" could not have come at a worse time for the sport.

Forward Stempniak retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Forward Lee Stempniak announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 13 seasons and 911 games played for 10 different teams. Stempniak appeared in just two games with the Boston Bruins last season, playing a total of 7:49, but he played in all 82 games as recently as 2016-17 with the Carolina Hurricanes, when he tallied 16 goals and 24 assists.

Pole vaulter Kendricks takes second world gold after duel with Duplantis

Sam Kendricks of the United States clinched his second consecutive world title on Tuesday after a duel with European champion Armand Duplantis that electrified the usually muted crowd at Khalifa International Stadium. Kendricks stayed alive by clearing 5.87 and 5.97 metres in his third and final attempts but it was his first-time clearance at 5.92 that put him above Duplantis and earned him gold when neither man could clear 6.02.

European Ryder Cup captain Harrington favors neutral course setups

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington said on Tuesday he would prefer neutral course setups for the biennial event to reduce the home team's advantage. In the Ryder Cup, the home team captain dictates the course set-up to favor his players and Harrington, whose squad will face the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin next September, feels there can sometimes be too much of an edge.

Asher-Smith storms into 200m final while Thompson withdraws from semi-final

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith led the charge into the 200 meters final at the world athletics championships on Tuesday while Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson pulled out to leave the gold medal up for grabs. A silver medalist in the 100m, Asher-Smith will go into Wednesday's final as the clear favorite for gold after cruising home in 22.16 seconds ahead of Americans Brittany Brown (22.46) and Anglerne Annelus (22.49) who posted the top times in the other two heats.

Leading coach Salazar gets four-year ban for doping violations

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners including British multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Salazar's punishment was for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

Rudolph fires 2 TD passes as Steelers rout Bengals

Quarterback Mason Rudolph seemingly came into his own Monday, passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers past the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 27-3. The win elevated the Steelers from winless to within a game of first place in the AFC North at 1-3. The Bengals fell to 0-4 under first-year coach Zac Taylor.

Lyles brightens dark day with 200m gold

American Noah Lyles shot to 200 meters world championships gold on Tuesday, providing a bright finish to a day darkened by yet another doping scandal. The showman Lyles, his hair dyed silver after a heroic anime character, kicked off what many predict will be a glittering career by winning his first world title by storming across the line unthreatened in a time off 19.83 seconds.

Barber wins Australia's first javelin world title

Kelsey-Lee Barber became the first Australian to win the javelin world title on Tuesday, clinching it with her last throw of the competition and ending one of the longest winning streaks in the sport. The 28-year-old threw 66.56 meters to take her from fourth place to first and draw a huge cheer from the half-full Khalifa stadium.

Brazier destroys the field to clinch first 800 meters title for U.S.

Donavan Brazier stormed home and broke the world championship record to claim a first-ever world title for the United States in the men's 800 meters on Tuesday. The 22-year-old, running in his first world or Olympic final, destroyed the field as he raced past Puerto Rican Wesley Vazquez with 300 meters left to win in one minute 42.34 seconds.

