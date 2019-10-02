NFL notebook: Bengals WR Ross reportedly out several games

Cincinnati wideout John Ross will miss multiple games due to a right shoulder injury sustained during the Bengals' Monday night loss in Pittsburgh, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Per NFL Network, Ross' absence could be "in the range of a month or so." Ross had his arm in a sling after the 27-3 defeat, which dropped the Bengals to 0-4. The team has been without star wideout A.J. Green since training camp, and Green is expected to miss a few more games.

Ross, 24, is having a breakout season after disappointing through two years since being drafted ninth overall in 2017. He has 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns in four games, although he has cooled off with just five catches for 58 yards over the last two. Ross played in just three games as a rookie in 2017, not catching a pass, and then missed three games in 2018. He finished with 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

--The New York Giants activated wide receiver Golden Tate following his four-game suspension, and they also signed linebacker Josiah Tauaefa from the practice squad and released wide receivers Bennie Fowler and T.J. Jones. Tate, 31, is expected to make his Giants debut Sunday against visiting Minnesota. He was suspended in July for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants in March, two days after the team traded away star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Tate caught 611 passes for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in 137 games with Seattle, Detroit, and Philadelphia. --Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short will have surgery for a partially torn rotator cuff and miss the rest of the season.

The Panthers placed the two-time Pro Bowl selection on injured reserve. Short sustained the injury in Week 2 against Tampa Bay and sat out the past two games. Short, 30, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018 and was voted a team captain for the first time this season. Carolina signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. from the practice squad to fill Short's spot on the active roster.

--A day after an MRI exam revealed a partially torn ACL in his left knee, Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb told reporters that he was as taken aback as anyone by the diagnosis. "Nobody was as surprised to know it was a partially torn ACL than myself," said Chubb, who got an MRI on Monday after waking up with some stiffness, which he thought was just postgame soreness. Through four games this year, he had one sack, six QB hits and 21 tackles (five for loss).

Chubb said the training staff checked his ACL on the sideline during the Sunday game against Jacksonville -- after he injured the knee early in the fourth quarter -- and ruled that it was stable. "I felt comfortable enough to go back out there and play," he said Tuesday, hours before being placed on injured reserve. --The Houston Texans signed veteran safety Mike Adams to help shore up the back end of their defense.

The 38-year-old Adams has recorded 30 interceptions in 15 NFL seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in back-to-back seasons (2014-15) for the Indianapolis Colts. He spent the past two seasons with the Panthers but wasn't retained. Houston waived tight end Jerell Adams (no relation) to open up the roster space. Jerell Adams played in one game for the Texans this season and didn't have a catch. He also spent part of last season on the team's practice squad.

--The Baltimore Ravens waived outside linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick in his third season. Williams, 25, was drafted 78th overall in 2017 out of Alabama, after once being considered a likely first-round pick.

He had no sacks and two QB hits in eight games as a rookie, then totaled two sacks and three QB hits in seven games last season. Williams did not have a sack in four games this season, playing a season-low seven snaps Sunday in Baltimore's 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

