Rugby-Argentina's Creevy prepared for 'lovely battle' with England

Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy expects Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash with England in Tokyo to be a "lovely battle" of the forwards that the South Americans can win with patience and perseverance. Creevy is familiar with England's style and the 34-year-old former Worcester Warriors player believes his team are ready for the challenge against the Pool C leaders.

"Knowing how England are going to come at us, they have a good maul, a good line, a good scrum and we're good at all that, so it's going to be a lovely battle," Creevy told reporters. "They'll get a little bit distracted by that, but they know we are one of the best teams in the world in those formations and they'll come and try to pick us off there.

"I like to say the game goes through the forwards when they work and go forward the team functions well," he added. England have defeated Argentina in 18 of their 23 meetings, including the previous nine games, but Creevy said Eddie Jones' side could yet feel the pressure.

"We've never been favorites... every match is different and for us this is going to be a final because if we win we stay and if we lose we go home. Deep down, they know it's a big game and they're a bit alarmed (by that)," Creevy added. "They're a very complete team, they play in zones, when they have to kick, they kick and when they have to play, they play. They won't take risks, they are Anglo-Saxon and their game is very neat and tidy.

"We have to be patient, not give away penalties, keep the ball when we are attacking," he said. Argentina are second in the pool after two games following a 23-21 defeat by France and a 28-12 win over Tonga, while England have a 100% record having beaten Tonga and the United States.

