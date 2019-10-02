Rohit's unbeaten century takes India to 202 for no loss at tea

Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century in his new role as an opener as India comfortably reached 202 for no loss at tea on the first day of their opening Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Rohit was unbeaten on 115, while Mayank Agarwal too was on course for a century, reaching 84 at the break.

Brief Scores: India 202/0 in 59.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 115 batting, Mayank Agarwal 84 batting; K Rabada 35/0).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)