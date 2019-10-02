The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

SPO-LD IND Rohit makes dream debut as Test opener before rain washes out final session

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 2 (PTI) Rohit Sharma's Test career got a new lease of life as he struck an unbeaten 115 in his first innings as an opener to take India to a commanding 202 for no loss against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of the series-opener, here on Wednesday.

SPO-ATH-WORLD-ANNU

After finishing eight in World C'ships, Annu says give equal opportunities to women Doha, Oct 2 (PTI) A creditable eight-place finish in the World Athletics Championships under her belt, India's top javelin thrower Annu Rani has called for giving equal opportunities to women in sport as they can also perform and bring laurels to the country.

SPO-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW

It's not just numbers but what you bring to table that matters: Tendulkar on opening slot By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The role of an opener in Test cricket requires a different philosophy and mindset, where the ability to translate talent and intent into consistent performance is paramount, insists the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

SPO-PAK-TEAM Pakistan recall Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Karachi, Oct 2 (PTI) Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday recalled Pakistan's enfant terrible duo of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

SPO-IND-MUTHUSAMY Indian-origin South African cricketer makes his dream Test debut

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 2 (PTI) Batting all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy on Wednesday realised his dream of playing international cricket for South Africa and he could not be happier that his debut is against the country of his origin: India.

SPO-BOX-WOM-WORLD-PREVIEW

Women's World C'ship: 'Magnificent Mary' and bunch of debutants shoulder medal hopes Ulan Ude (Russia), Oct 2 (PTI) Six-time champion M C Mary Kom's seemingly endless reservoir of experience makes her a strong medal contender yet again but the spotlight will also be on some youngsters when India takes guard at the World Women's Boxing Championship starting here on Thursday.

SPO-APTE-LODHA

Same person in family can't keep control: Former MCA prez Apte critical how Lodha reforms fell flat New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The basic tenet of Justice RM Lodha panel's constitutional reforms for Indian cricket has fallen flat after most of state units are being controlled by family members of disqualified office-bearers, feels former Maharashtra Cricket Association president member Abhay Apte.

SPO-ATH-WORLD-LD IND

Avinash in 3000m steeplechase final after late night drama; Annu finishes 8th in javelin (Eds: Recasting and adding quotes )

Doha, Oct 2 (PTI) India's Avinash Sable qualified for the men's 3000m steeplechase finals under dramatic circumstances while Annu Rani failed to repeat her impressive qualifying round form to finish eighth in the women's javelin throw in the World Athletics Championships here.

