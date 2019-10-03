Report: Patriots to put K Gostkowski on IR

The New England Patriots are placing veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve, according to The Boston Globe on Wednesday. Multiple outlets reported that the Patriots worked out free-agent kickers Wednesday, and ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that veteran Kai Forbath was among them.

Gostkowski's injury has not been disclosed. Gostkowski is in his 14th season as New England's kicker, but he has struggled this season, missing four extra-point attempts in 15 tries. He has made 7 of 8 field goal attempts, with a long of 41.

The 35-year-old has helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2006 draft as a replacement for Adam Vinatieri, who had left for the Indianapolis Colts. Gostkowski has made 374 of 428 field goal attempts (87.4 percent) in his career, including 25 of 35 from 50-plus yards. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was chosen first-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2015.

Gostkowski likely is done for the season. Although he would be eligible to return from injured reserve after eight weeks, a team can only bring back two players from IR, with the Patriots hoping to activate rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry and left tackle Isaiah Wynn from the list later in the season.

