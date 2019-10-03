Journalist Khandekar elected president of Mahdya Pradesh CA unopposed

Senior journalist Abhilash Khandekar, backed by former Congress union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was elected as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) unopposed during its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday. Vice president Ramnik Singh Saluja was also elected unopposed along with joint secretary Siddhyani Patni as per website of state cricket association.

The only notable post where elections were held was for secretary's post where Sanjeev Rao of the Scindia panel defeated Amitabh Vijayvargiya by 17 votes. The other post that was up for contest was treasurer's where Pawan Jain beat Prem Patel.

The five members of the cricket committee comprising of former first-class players including Ali Murtaza, Debvasish Nilosey, Sunil Lahorey, Yogesh Golwalkar and Prashant Dwivedi were all elected unopposed. The nine managing committeee members were also elected unopposed.

MPCA President: Abhilash Khandekar, VP: Ramnik Singh Saluja

Secretary: Sanjeev Rao; Jt Sectetary: Siddhyani Patni Treasurer: Pawan Jain.

