Amardeep emerges joint leader along with Abhinav on day two

Local golfer Amardeep Rawat produced an error-free six-under-50 in the second round to emerge joint leader along with Abhinav Lohan at the TATA Steel PGTI Feeder Tour here on Thursday. The duo has a matching total score of 10-under-80 at the DLF Golf & Country Club here.

Abhinav fired a five-under-51 in the second round, while Sanjeev Kumar, another local favourite, shot a flawless five-under-51 to be one off the lead in second place at nine-under-81. The cut went at even-par-90. Thirty-nine professionals made the cut for the third and final round.

As a result of heavy rain for the last one week, part of the course was rendered unplayable and as such the round was played over 15 holes with the par for the course being 56. Amardeep, lying overnight tied third and two off the lead, made a slow start as he sank just one birdie, a 15-feet conversion on the fifth, over his first nine holes.

He then got in the groove as far as his ball-striking was concerned as he kept landing it close to the pin and picked up five birdies on the last six holes. He had three tap-ins on the final stretch. Delhi's Wasim Khan occupied fourth place at seven-under-83 while Lucknow's Sanjay Kumar, round one leader Kashif Alam of Noida and Kolkata's Pintu Haldar were all in tied fifth at six-under-84.

Former Indian Open champion Vijay Kumar of Lucknow was in tied 28th at even-par-90.

