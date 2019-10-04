Real deny Courtois anxiety issues

Madrid, Oct 4 (AFP) Real Madrid denied on Friday goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was suffering from anxiety which forced him to be replaced during the midweek draw to Club Brugge, as had been reported by Spanish media. Newspaper OK Diario alleged Courtois, 27, was substituted at half-time of Tuesday's 2-2 Champions League draw due to anxiety.

Real said he left the field due to a stomach problem after having conceded two goals in 39 minutes to the Belgian club. "Our player has never been diagnosed with alleged anxiety and, therefore, that information is absolutely false," a Real statement said.

"Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for acute gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which made it impossible to end last Tuesday's game against Brugge," the club added. Courtois has only managed two cleans sheets in eight appearances this season.

According to the Spanish press, Courtois had to be driven home from the Santiago Bernabeu by his father as he was too unwell to drive himself. The Belgium international missed training on Thursday and Friday and is likely to sit out Saturday's La Liga fixture against Granada. (AFP) APA

