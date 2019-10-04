DH Encarnacion on Yankees' ALDS roster

As expected, the New York Yankees included slugger Edwin Encarnacion on their 25-man roster for the American League Division Series. The Yankees released their roster Friday morning in advance of Game 1 of the ALDS. The Yankees will host the AL Central-winning Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Encarnacion is filling the spot of veteran left-hander CC Sabathia, who was left off the roster as he battles various ailments. The 36-year-old Edwin Encarnacion, who hasn't played since Sept. 12 because of an oblique injury, hit 34 home runs this season, 13 in the 44 games he played after a June 15 trade from Seattle.

--Field Level Media

