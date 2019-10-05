Athletics-Kipruto wins photo finish to claim steeplechase gold

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto beat Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia in a photo finish to successfully defend his 3,000 metres steeplechase world title on Friday.

In the home straight the race came down to a 100m sprint and Kipruto just won it, dipping to edge out the 18-year-old Girma on the line in a winning time of eight minutes, 1.35 seconds. Girma was 0.001 seconds back and had to settle for silver, Ethiopia's first ever medal in the event.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali completed the podium by taking the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)