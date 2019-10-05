Colts star LB Leonard to miss third straight game

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard will miss his third straight game due to a concussion, the team announced Friday. Leonard experienced concussion symptoms during the Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was a limited practice participant this week but coach Frank Reich said he won't be able to pass the protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Leonard earned All-Pro honors last season as a rookie when he compiled an NFL-best 163 tackles, along with seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. Standout receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is listed as questionable after sitting out last week's game against the Oakland Raiders. Hilton aggravated the injury during the Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hilton has 20 receptions for 195 yards and is tied for the NFL lead with four touchdown catches. Running back Marlon Mack (ankle) is among the players listed as questionable. Mack was injured in last week's game against the Raiders. He entered the week fifth in the NFL with 338 rushing yards.

Receiver Parris Campbell will sit out the contest. Reich said Campbell underwent a procedure on Friday to repair an abdominal injury he suffered in the game against the Raiders. Also ruled out for Indianapolis were safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (quadriceps) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle).

Others listed as questionable are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hip), safety Rolan Milligan (knee) and linebacker Anthony Walker (shoulder).

