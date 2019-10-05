Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Gardiner powers away to win dramatic 400 meters

Bahamian Steven Gardiner powered to victory in the 400 meters at the world championships on Friday, one month after he was personally affected by the hurricane which devastated his country. Gardiner, who was troubled by an Achilles tendon problem earlier in the season, won in 43.48 seconds, making him the sixth-fastest 400m runner in history, as he went one better than the silver medal he claimed in London two years ago. LA Sparks general manager ditched after rant at players

The general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks Women's NBA team was fired on Friday after ESPN reported that she made racially insensitive remarks in a profanity-laced rant at the players. Penny Toler's tirade came after the Sparks last month lost game two of their WNBA semi-finals against the Connecticut Sun, who went on to sweep the series 3-0. American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles

American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles at the world championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race. The 29-year-old Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, crossed the finish line 0.04 seconds faster than her previous world record set in July. Koepka says missed cut in Vegas nothing to worry about

World number one Brooks Koepka made his first appearance of the new PGA Tour season a brief one when he missed the cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Friday. Koepka added an even-par 71 to his opening 70, falling four shots short of qualifying for the weekend at TPC Summerlin on a day when four players shared the halfway lead. NHL roundup: Caps' Samsonov beats Isles in debut

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves to win his NHL debut as the Washington Capitals spoiled the New York Islanders' season opener with a 2-1 victory Friday night in Uniondale, N.Y. T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana scored for the Capitals, who won their second straight road game. Barty through to Beijing semis, Osaka ends Andreescu's win streak

World number one Ash Barty battled back from a set down to beat Czech Republic's seventh seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing on Friday. French Open champion Barty, who had been beaten twice by Kvitova in Australia earlier this year, fired nine aces and converted three of six break points to win the encounter. NFL notebook: Bears' Trubisky among several QBs ruled out

Friday saw no shortage of injury news in the NFL -- particularly pertaining to quarterbacks. And nowhere was the news bigger than in Chicago. The Bears have officially ruled starter Mitchell Trubisky out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears in London as he deals with a dislocated left shoulder and slight labrum tear sustained in last weekend's 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Chase Daniel will start in his place. Thiem tames Murray to reach China Open semis

Top seed Dominic Thiem held off a spirited display from Britain's Andy Murray in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory to reach the China Open semi-finals in Beijing on Friday. Austrian Thiem was off to a flying start as he broke serve in a 14-point opening game, and did so again to move 4-2 up before closing out the first set. Governing body defends Biles dismount grading, U.S. unhappy

The grading given to American Simone Biles' new balance beam dismount has drawn criticism from USA Gymnastics but the sport's governing body said protecting athletes played a critical role in the decision ahead of this month's world championships. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles was not happy with the 'H' difficulty value the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) gave the element and believes it should have been higher. Bowman focuses on top performance at Dover

Alex Bowman earned headlines last weekend for his determined work behind the wheel of his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, rallying to a dramatic runner-up finish at the Charlotte ROVAL to earn a spot in the second round of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The next phase of the NASCAR postseason begins Sunday with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

