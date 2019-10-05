Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test against between India and South Africa here on Saturday. India 1st Innings: 502/7 declared

South Africa 1st Innings: (Overnight 385 for 8) Dean Elgar c Pujara b Jadeja 160

Aiden Markram b Ashwin 5 Theunis de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4

Dane Piedt b Jadeja 0 Temba Bavuma lbw b I Sharma 18

Faf du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 55 Quinton de Kock b Ashwin 111

Senuran Muthusamy not out 33 Vernon Philander b Ashwin 0

Keshav Maharaj not out 9 Kagiso Rabada lbw Ashwin 15

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-34, 4-63, 5-178, 6-342, 7-370, 8-376, 9-396, 10-431 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 16-2-54-1, Mohammed Shami 18-4-47-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 46.2-11-145-7, Ravindra Jadeja

40-5-124-2, Hanuma Vihari 9-1-38-0, Rohit Sharma 2-1-7-0.

India 2nd Innings: Mayank Agarwal c du Plessis b Maharaj 7

Rohit Sharma not out 25 Cheteshwar Pujara not out 2

Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (for 1 wicket in 14 overs) 35

Fall of wickets: 1-21 Bowling: Vernon Philander 4-3-2-0, Keshav Maharaj 7-0-31-1, Kagiso Rabada 3-2-1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)