IND vs SA: Rohit scores 2nd ton as India declare at 323/4, SA require 395 to win

Rohit Sharma struck 127 while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 as India declared their second innings at 323 for 4 leaving South Africa with an improbable victory target of 395 on the fourth day of the first Test. After scoring 176 in the first innings, Rohit smashed 127 off 149 balls, adding 169 for the second wicket with Pujara. Rohit's innings had 10 fours and seven sixes while Pujara hit 13 fours and two sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja (40 off 32 balls), skipper Virat Kohli (31 no off 25 balls) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (27 no off 17 balls) also threw their bats around to beef up the total. Brief Scores: India 502/7 decl & 323/4 decl (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 81, Ravindra Jadeja 40, Virat Kohli 31 no, Ajinkya Rahane 27 no, Keshav Maharaj 2/129)

South Africa 1st Innings 431.

