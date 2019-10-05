NBA India debut historic day for Indo-US relations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the National Basketball Association's (NBA) first-ever match in the country as an historic moment for the Indo-US relations. The high-profile basketball league made its eagerly awaited India debut on Friday with Indiana Pacers edging past Sacramento Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest in Mumbai.

The two teams will meet again for their second pre-season game later on Saturday. "Yesterday was a historic day for sports in India and India-USA relations. Mumbai hosted the first ever @NBA match played in India. The game between @Pacers and @SacramentoKings was a treat for sports lovers. Congratulations to both teams for a riveting contest. #NBAIndiaGames," Modi tweeted.

"Basketball is very popular among our youth. The @NBA matches set the stage, or rather set the court for greater linkages in sports. I hope more youngsters pursue basketball and also contribute to the Fit India Movement. #NBAIndiaGames," he added. Last month, speaking at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, Texas, US president Donald Trump had mentioned his interest in NBA's debut in India.

"Am I invited Mr Prime Minister?" Trump had asked, adding that NBA will be one of America's best exports to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)