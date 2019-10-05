Premier League: Liverpool defeat Leicester City

Liverpool defeated Leicester City 2-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Anfield Stadium. With this win, Liverpool has now recorded wins in their opening eight matches of the tournament.

Both teams came out all guns blazing in the first half, but the defence of both Liverpool and Leicester was up to the mark, and both sides struggled to get the lead in the match. Finally, the deadlock was broken by Sadio Mane for Liverpool as he registered a goal in the 39th minute of the match, giving the Reds a 1-0 lead.

No more goals were possible in the first half, and at the half-time mark, Liverpool went in with a 1-0 lead. In the 66th minute, Liverpool almost doubled their lead as Andrew Robertson fooled Leicester's defence but he was denied by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester City finally got the equaliser in the 80th minute as James Maddinson scored for the team bringing the scoreline to 1-1. In the dying moments of the match, Liverpool was awarded a penalty after a tackle on Mane. James Milner took the penalty and he did not disappoint as he scored for the team, and this gave Liverpool a 2-1 win.

The Reds are currently placed at the top of the table with 24 points from eight matches whereas Leicester City is positioned at the third place with 14 points from eight matches. Leicester City will next take on Burnley FC on October 19 whereas Liverpool will face Manchester United on October 20. (ANI)

