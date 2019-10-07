Islanders ride big 2nd period to skate by Jets

Josh Bailey scored the first of the Islanders' three consecutive second-period goals on Sunday night as host New York defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Brock Nelson and Anders Lee also scored in the second period while Anthony Beauvillier added a goal in the third period for the Islanders, who were playing the second game of a season-opening three-game homestand.

Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 35 saves in his season debut. Patrik Laine scored in the second period for the Jets, who fell to 1-2-0 on a four-game East Coast road trip to open the season. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves.

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders took the lead on a power-play goal early in the second. Beauvillier sent a perfect pass into the crease to Bailey, who, in one motion, took the puck and flicked it past Brossoit at the 1:51 mark. Nelson opened and closed the sequence that doubled the Islanders' lead fewer than three minutes later. After winning a faceoff with Blake Wheeler, Nelson controlled the puck and skated around the circle before passing to Adam Pelech. Nelson then skated across the ice and was in the position to take a pass from Bailey and fire a shot past a sprawling Anthony Bitetto and into the upper corner of the net.

The Islanders went up 3-0 with 4:05 left in the period when Scott Mayfield's slap shot from just in front of the NHL Face-Off logo ticked off the skate of Lee and fluttered past Brossoit. The Jets got on the board with 2:54 left, when Bitetto pounced on a loose puck in the neutral zone and passed to Wheeler, who hit Laine in stride before Laine beat Greiss on the semi-breakaway.

The Islanders once again went ahead by three goals 1:25 into the third, when Beauvillier corralled his own rebound and tucked a shot past Brossoit.

