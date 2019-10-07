India's former pacer Zaheer Khan turns 41; Cricket legend Birthday wishes

Indian left-arm pacer and the most follwed former opening bowler of India cricket team Zaheer Khan is celebrating his birthday today on Monday, 7 Oct. The former pacer turns 41 today. Zaheer Khan was one of the key bowler who led Indias' win in the 2011 World Cup with 21 wickets in just 9 games.

Khan's fan also call him as Sachin Tendulkar (In Bowling) of the Indian Cricket Team and he was conferred with the Arjuna Award, India's second highest sporting award by the President of India.

Indian former spinner Harbhajan Singh wishes speed star via his Twitter post and wrote, "Happy birthday my brother swing king @ImZaheer have a good one"

Happy birthday my brother swing king @ImZaheer have a good one — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 7, 2019

Indian Opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Happy birthday Zak Bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead with loads of happiness and good luck."