India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shikhar Dhawan extended their wishes to former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan who turned 41 today.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 07-10-2019 12:04 IST
Ashwin, Pujara, and Dhawan extend birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan as he turns 41!

Zaheer Khan. Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shikhar Dhawan extended their wishes to former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan who turned 41 today. Zaheer played 92 Test matches for India, in which he scalped 311 wickets with the best figure of 7/87.

"Wishing @ImZaheer a happy birthday and a great year ahead," Ashwin tweeted. On Sunday, Ashwin took the wicket of Thenuis de Bruyn on the final day of the first Test against South Africa and became the joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets along with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

Pujara who scored 87 runs in the inaugural Test of the series tweeted: "Happy birthday @ImZaheer paaji. Wish you a healthy long life with loads of joy and happiness." "Happy birthday Zak Bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead with loads of happiness and good luck. @ImZaheer," Dhawan tweeted.

Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to shower their wishes to Zaheer. "Happy Birthday @ImZaheer Wishing you a wonderful day and the most amazing year Zak," Laxman tweeted.

"Happy birthday my brother swing king @ImZaheer have a good one," Harbhajan tweeted. In the limited-overs format, Zaheer bagged 282 wickets in 200 ODI matches while in 17 T20Is he had clinched 17 wickets.

Zaheer was part of India's fifty over World Cup-winning squad in 2011. He bade adieu to international and first-class cricket on October 15, 2015. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
